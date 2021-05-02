The best budget smartwatches in India for 2021 Smartwatches have become very popular lately for the offers offered by multiple brands under different price bands. There was a time when we had to spend a lot to get a smartwatch experience on our wrist. However, now in 2021, we have a good set of affordable smartwatches.





There are several handfuls of smartwatches below Rs 10,000 in India right now, but it is still not affordable for many, so we have decided to help you find the best smartwatches below Rs 5,000. For now, we’ve compiled a list of six smartwatches that we think are the best in the segment. Even though most of the smartwatches on the list are around Rs 5,000, we have also added a number of wearable garments that cost around Rs 3,000 which will give you more options.





It is worth noting that these smartwatches are first fitness trackers and then smartwatches. These smartwatches also shine in a key aspect that more premium smartwatches enjoy - longer battery life. These budget-based smartwatches come with heart rate, sleep and activity trackers. Additionally, some of these also feature the Spo2 monitor which is a Nifty addition to measure your blood-oxygen level.





The current pack of the best smartwatches below Rs 5,000 is powered by Amazfit's Beep U Pro with all the box tax you need for a budget. It is followed by the stylist Realmy Watch S and the uniquely-described Honor Watch ES. Beep S Lite, AmazonFir we have one more option. The list ends with Indian brands Boet and Nasifit.





If you are looking for more smart and coveted smartwatches you can check out our best smartwatches under the Rs 10,000 guide or if you don't get any price limit you can get the best smartwatch in India with our best smartwatch guide.





