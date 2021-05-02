Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 May, 2021, 9:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs      
Home Education

Students should read all kinds of books, Dipu Moni says

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 10:48 PM  Count : 145
Observer Online Desk

Students should read all kinds of books, Dipu Moni says

Students should read all kinds of books, Dipu Moni says


Education Minister Dipu Moni has it is necessary to create opportunities for students to read all kinds of books including art-literature, science and history besides textbooks to build students as human beings.

"If you want to be educated in real sense, you have to read many books, not just text books, books on various subjects," the minister said while addressing a programme virtually on Saturday, reports BSS.

The function was arranged to inaugurate the distribution of publications titled 'Father of the Nation' virtually among the students of Meherpur district marking the Mujib centenary celebration organised by Meherpur district administration.

Dipu Moni also urged the parents to allow their children to read all kinds of books.

"Please allow your children to read all kinds of books besides text books," she said.

SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Students should read all kinds of books, Dipu Moni says
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Online registration of JU admission starts on June 1
Educational institutions to reopen on May 23
DU admission tests rescheduled, begins July 31
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
Eden College students can pay fees through bKash
‘London School of Commerce’ in Dhaka running illegally: UGC


Latest News
Taiwan's first batch of COVID aid leaves for India
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France
Massive vaccination drive starts in India amid record rise in Covid cases
West Bengal braces for poll results under COVID-19 shadow
Nepal reports high Covid-19 cases, govt says hospital beds shortage
Google’s Pixel 6 could bring new feature
The best budget smartwatches in India for 2021
Students should read all kinds of books, Dipu Moni says
Chesapeake is looking to sell South Texas shale assets
Most Read News
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Wings spread wide
International flight operations resumed
Pilgrim of Love
Afghanistan: Will peace lead to another conflict?
3 vegetable traders killed in N'ganj accident
Historic May Day today
Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs
Eight more people die of corona in Barishal Division
Police distribute masks in Cumilla
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft