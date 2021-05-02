

Students should read all kinds of books, Dipu Moni says

Education Minister Dipu Moni has it is necessary to create opportunities for students to read all kinds of books including art-literature, science and history besides textbooks to build students as human beings.

"If you want to be educated in real sense, you have to read many books, not just text books, books on various subjects," the minister said while addressing a programme virtually on Saturday, reports BSS.



The function was arranged to inaugurate the distribution of publications titled 'Father of the Nation' virtually among the students of Meherpur district marking the Mujib centenary celebration organised by Meherpur district administration.



Dipu Moni also urged the parents to allow their children to read all kinds of books.



"Please allow your children to read all kinds of books besides text books," she said.



