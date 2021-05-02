

168 women and girls become victims of rape in April alone

Despite the coronavirus pandemic in the country, incidents of rape and torture on women and children continue unabated.



According to the statistics of Manobadhikar Sangskriti Foundation (MSF), as many as 371 incidents of rape and torture on women have happened in the country in the month of April. Of these, 137 incidents were related to rape, while organised gang rape incidents were 31. Among the 137 rape victims, 76 were girls and children.



In a press release sent to the newspapers on Saturday (May 1), the MSF said they collected the information of rape themselves and from media. The incidents of violence against women and children, rape, murder, and repression by families are rising amid coronavirus pandemic.



The press release said 76, among the 137 rape victims were girls and children. Fifteen attempts of rape were committed in April, while 22 incidents of sexual harassment and 29 incidents of physical torture took place during the month. Two women became the victims of acid throwing.



Besides, 69 women including 32 girls have committed suicide.



On the other hand, three girl children, four teens and two women were abducted, while 11 children went missing.



Moreover, 75 women and children were murdered in the month of April.



SZA





