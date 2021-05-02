Minor boy and grandmother drown in Chandpur

They were taken to Chandpur Government General Hospital 10 km away where the duty doctor declared them dead.





UNB/ALM



At least two persons on Saturday drowned dead in Rajrajeshwar union of Chandpur district.The deceased were identified as Saifin Hossain (8), son of Nasima Khatun, and his grandmother Mamtaz Begum (60) of Pradhania Bari area at Shilarchar village of the union.The incident occurred at 10 am on Saturday at Pradhania Bari area when Saifin was playing with other children.According to the relatives, while playing he fell down into the canal next to their house.When his grandmother Mamtaz was informed by the other children she rushed to the canal to rescue him but she too downed.Later the family member rushed to the spot and rescued them.