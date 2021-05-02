‘Man kills septuagenarian father’ in Feni





Deceased Saidul Islam was a resident of Purba Debipur village in the upazila.





Family sources said Saidul and his son Saiful, 40, locked into an altercation before Iftar.





At one point, Saiful beat his father with a bamboo stick, leaving him dead.





Feni Model Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Md Nizam Uddin said the incident occurred over family issues.





Filing of a case is underway in this connection, he added.



