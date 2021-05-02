Two killed in Patuakhali as truck rams bike Two persons were killed and three injure as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Fatuall area on the Patuakhali-Kuakata highway in Patuakhali district on Saturday evening.





The deceased were identified as Joyonta and Apurba.





Police and witnesses said the truck smashed the bike at Fatulla Bazar area of Auliapur in Sadar upazila, leaving the duo dead on the spot and three others injured including pedestrians.





The injured were rushed to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital.







Patuakhali Sadar Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Akhter Morshed said they seized the truck but its driver and helper fled the scene.





The bodies were sent to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue.







ALM

