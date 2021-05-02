

2 killed in separate road accidents in capital



The victims were identified as- Al Amin, 22, son of Ibrahim of Gosairhat upazila in Shariatpur and Ziaur Rahman, 43, of Faridpur’s Alfadanga Upazila, reports BSS.



Food delivery worker Al-Amin and his friend Rakib got severely injured in a motorcycle accident at around 11:50 pm in city’s Gulshan Notun Bazar area.



Both of them were rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where the duty doctors declared Al-Amin dead at around 1 am.



In another accident, a man named Ziaur Rahman was killed and a woman was injured when a speeding private car hit their rickshaw from behind in Kajla area under Jatrabari police station around 8:30 pm.



Locals rushed critically injured Ziaur to a local hospital. Later, he was shifted to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 3am.



Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Camp in-charge (OC) Md Bachchu Mia confirmed the matter to BSS.



The bodies have been kept at DMC morgue for autopsy, he added.

ALM

