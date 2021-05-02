Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 May, 2021, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs      
Home National

2 killed in separate road accidents in capital

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 9:21 PM  Count : 135
Observer Online Desk

2 killed in separate road accidents in capital

2 killed in separate road accidents in capital

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Gulshan and Jatrabari area of the capital on Friday night.

The victims were identified as- Al Amin, 22, son of Ibrahim of Gosairhat upazila in Shariatpur and Ziaur Rahman, 43, of Faridpur’s Alfadanga Upazila, reports BSS.

Food delivery worker Al-Amin and his friend Rakib got severely injured in a motorcycle accident at around 11:50 pm in city’s Gulshan Notun Bazar area.

Both of them were rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where the duty doctors declared Al-Amin dead at around 1 am.

In another accident, a man named Ziaur Rahman was killed and a woman was injured when a speeding private car hit their rickshaw from behind in Kajla area under Jatrabari police station around 8:30 pm.

Locals rushed critically injured Ziaur to a local hospital. Later, he was shifted to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 3am.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Camp in-charge (OC) Md Bachchu Mia confirmed the matter to BSS.

The bodies have been kept at DMC morgue for autopsy, he added.

ALM


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
168 women and girls become victims of rape in April alone
2 killed in separate road accidents in capital
Rohingyas trying to enter Bangladesh again, BGB tightens patrol
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country
Govt provides facilities to unemployed people, workers: Mozammel
Two held with 30 gold bars at airport
BNP leaders are seen on TV, not beside country’s people: Hasan
Arrested man dies of torture in DB custody, family alleges


Latest News
Taiwan's first batch of COVID aid leaves for India
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France
Massive vaccination drive starts in India amid record rise in Covid cases
West Bengal braces for poll results under COVID-19 shadow
Nepal reports high Covid-19 cases, govt says hospital beds shortage
Google’s Pixel 6 could bring new feature
The best budget smartwatches in India for 2021
Students should read all kinds of books, Dipu Moni says
Chesapeake is looking to sell South Texas shale assets
Most Read News
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Wings spread wide
International flight operations resumed
Pilgrim of Love
Afghanistan: Will peace lead to another conflict?
3 vegetable traders killed in N'ganj accident
Historic May Day today
Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs
Eight more people die of corona in Barishal Division
Police distribute masks in Cumilla
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft