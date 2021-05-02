Video
latest Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs      
Home National

Rohingyas trying to enter Bangladesh again, BGB tightens patrol

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 9:06 PM  Count : 150
Observer Online Report

Rohingyas trying to enter Bangladesh again, BGB tightens patrol

Rohingyas trying to enter Bangladesh again, BGB tightens patrol


Attempt to trespassing on Bangladesh through Cox's Bazar frontier has increased following the military coup in neighbouring Myanmar.

It is learnt that 104 Rohingyas were sent back during March-April this year when they tried to enter Bangladesh.

During the two months of January and February this year, 29 Rohingyas tried to enter Bangladesh. Besides, 31 Rohingyas took shelter at Cox's Bazar refugee camps entering through Cox's Bazar from Myanmar, the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) has admitted.

APBn officials said attempts to trespassing on Bangladesh by Myanmar citizens have increased threefold in the second two months compared to the first two months of the year.

Confirming the matter, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials said they has strengthened patrolling on the Cox's Bazar frontier from April 21.

BGB Director (Operations) Lt Col Faizur Rahman said, "In the wake of the increase of Myanmar's citizens' attempts to enter Bangladesh, the BGB has strengthened its patrolling at the border. We have increased our patrolling at the border with Myanmar. We have been tightened our vigilance to stop tresspassing through the border."

According to the statistics provided by the BGB Headquarters, 16 Myanmar nationals tried to enter Bangladesh in January, and 13 in February. So, 29 Myanmar nationals tried to enter the country in the first two months of the current year. In March alone, 56 Myanmar nationals tried to enter Bangladesh, while in the month of April, 48 were pushed back to Myanmar. Statistics shows that a total of 133 Myanmar nationals were pushed back or sent back by the BGB.

Finally, seven trespassers were sent back on Wednesday by the Teknaf battalion of BGB. All of them were male who tried to enter Bangladesh crossing the Naf river by a boat.

SZA


