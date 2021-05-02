Youth hacked by teen-gang in Noakhali

A 20-year-old boy was allegedly hacked by teen-gang over previous enmity at Sonaimuri upazila in Noakhali district.





Decased Jakir Hossain Sagor was the son of Yusuf alias Lal Mia, a resident of Baharkot village in the upazila.





Locals said a group of 10-15 youths called Sagor and indiscriminately hacked him in front of Baharkot Government School around 9 pm on Friday.





The injured was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital by locals.





Jakir was shifted to Dhaka for better treatment.











IUS/ALM

Sonaimuri Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Muhammad Gias Uddin said they heard the matter. No complaint was received in this connection.