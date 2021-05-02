Video
Kayes returns as BCB names preliminary squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 7:55 PM  Count : 98
Observer Online Desk

Kayes returns as BCB names preliminary squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Kayes returns as BCB names preliminary squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced a 23-member preliminary squad for the side’s three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home.

The only surprising face was Imrul Kayes, who made a return to the national fold after three years. He last played, donning national jersey in 2018 against West Indies.

Shakib Al Hasan who is in India now to play the IPL will play this series. He was granted leave for IPL till May 18 after which he is set to return to the country from Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

Pacer Shohidul Islam who found a place in Test squad but couldn’t play any Test was also drafted in the preliminary squad.

The three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka is the part of ICC ODI Super League, a tournament which will determine who will directly qualify to the 2023 World Cup in India.

Bangladesh will start practice for the series from May 2. Firstly the practice will begin with the players who are in Bangladesh now. After the return of the rest of the players from Sri Lanka, the full squad will start training on May 7.

Bangladesh players will return home from Sri Lanka on May 4.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on May 16 and would stay in quarantine for some days before playing their only practice game on May 21. The three ODIs are likely to be held on May 23, 25 and 27. All of the matches will take place at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Preliminary squad: Tamim Iqbal, Naim Sheikh, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Shohidul Islam

BSS/GY


