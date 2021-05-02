Bangladeshi youth held by BSF

Indian Border Security Force on Friday night held a Bangladeshi named Rashedul Miah, 25, near Kurigram’s Roumari border.





He was arrested at around 8 pm near international pillar No. 1056 at Chhatkaraibari village in Dantbhanga Union of Roumari Upazila.





He lived in the same village and is the son of Abul Hossain.





The arrest was confirmed by Md. Mizanur Rahman Mizan, UP member of Dantbhanga Union





According to local sources, Rashedul Mia went to the border to smuggle cattle from India when he was held by the BSF members of Gutalu camp in India.





Jamalpur-35 BGB camp Naweb Subadar Mizanur Rahman said they were trying to contact the BSF after receiving information about Rashedul's arrest from his family.



