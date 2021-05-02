Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 May, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs      
Home International

Doctor among 12 die as Delhi hospital runs out of oxygen

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 7:06 PM  Count : 111
Observer Online Desk

A view of Batra hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

A view of Batra hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan


The oxygen crisis in the Indian capital is escalating with each passing day. A week after 50 patients on ventilator died at two private hospitals in Delhi, 12 more people lost their lives at another leading medical facility on Saturday after it ran out of oxygen.

Batra Hospital said the facility ran out of oxygen at 11.45am. "Supply came at 1.30pm (a second tanker reached at around 4 pm). But we were out of oxygen for 1 hour and 20 mins. By the time, 12 people, including a doctor, died Most of them were on Covid patients on life support," the hospital said in a statement.

The deceased doctor has been identified as RK Himthani, the head of the hospital's gastroenterology unit. "Over 200 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital are still in a critical condition," a spokesperson told the media.

The deaths came on a day when India registered a record 4 lakh cases in 24 hours, for the first time after reporting over 3 lakh daily infections for nine days in a row.

Last week, at least 50 Covid patients on life support died at two leading Delhi hospitals due to oxygen shortage. Jaipur Golden Hospital, a dedicated Covid medical facility in Delhi, said on Saturday morning that 25 Covid patients died around midnight on Friday due to "low-supply oxygen" to critical patients on ventilator.

On Friday morning too, another leading hospital in Delhi announced the deaths of 25 patients in 24 hours due to a shortage of oxygen.In a statement, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had said, "25 sickest patients have died in the last 24 hours. Oxygen will last another two hours. Major crisis likely. Lives of 60 sickest patients at risk, need urgent intervention."

It may also be mentioned here that 24 Covid patients on ventilator at a government   hospital in the western state of Maharashtra died on Wednesday after their oxygen supply ran out following leakage of the life-supporting gas from a tanker. The tanker was brought to Zakir Hussain Municipal Hospital in Nashik district to replenish the oxygen cylinders.

UNB/ALM


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France
Massive vaccination drive starts in India amid record rise in Covid cases
West Bengal braces for poll results under COVID-19 shadow
Nepal reports high Covid-19 cases, govt says hospital beds shortage
Progress noted at diplomats’ talks on Iran nuclear deal
Formal start of final phase of Afghan pullout by US, NATO
Ontario to ban entry of international students amid Covid surge
Few weeks' lockdown may break chain of transmission: Fauci


Latest News
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France
Massive vaccination drive starts in India amid record rise in Covid cases
West Bengal braces for poll results under COVID-19 shadow
Nepal reports high Covid-19 cases, govt says hospital beds shortage
Google’s Pixel 6 could bring new feature
The best budget smartwatches in India for 2021
Students should read all kinds of books, Dipu Moni says
Chesapeake is looking to sell South Texas shale assets
168 women and girls become victims of rape in April alone
Most Read News
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Wings spread wide
International flight operations resumed
Pilgrim of Love
Afghanistan: Will peace lead to another conflict?
3 vegetable traders killed in N'ganj accident
Historic May Day today
Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs
Eight more people die of corona in Barishal Division
Police distribute masks in Cumilla
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft