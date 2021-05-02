Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 May, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs      
Home International

Kyrgyzstan accuses Tajikistan of amassing troops near border

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 7:04 PM  Count : 83
Observer Online Desk

File picture of a military drill held in early April in the border region of Batken in Kyrgyzstan. Photo: Getty Images

File picture of a military drill held in early April in the border region of Batken in Kyrgyzstan. Photo: Getty Images


Kyrgyzstan accused neighbour Tajikistan on Saturday of building up troops and military equipment near their border, following clashes on Thursday in which 41 people were killed and more than a hundred wounded.

Kyrgyzstan's border guard service also said Tajik troops opened fire on Kyrgyz vehicles near one Kyrgyz village.

Tajikistan made no comment, although a Tajik security source said Dushanbe was sticking to a ceasefire and troop pull-back agreement.

At the same time, talks continued to settle the conflict between the two Central Asian nations, both of which are Russian allies. The presidents of the two countries spoke on the phone on Saturday to discuss further steps, their offices said.

"In breach of bilateral agreements on withdrawing troops to their bases, the other side continues bringing more troops and heavy hardware to its border with Kyrgyzstan," the Kyrgyz border guard service said in a statement.

One Kyrgyz area populated by thousands of people remained cut off from the rest of the country, border guards said, because Tajik troops were blocking a road that crosses disputed territory.

The clashes broke out this week along the frontier between Tajikistan's Sughd province and Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken province because of a dispute over a reservoir and pump, claimed by both sides, on the Isfara river.

Villagers from opposing sides hurled rocks at each other and border guards joined the fray with guns, mortars and even, according to Kyrgyz border guards, a Tajik attack helicopter. At least one Kyrgyz border outpost and a number of houses on the Kyrgyz side were set ablaze, while Tajikistan reported damage from shelling to a bridge.

Kyrgyz authorities reported 33 people killed, all but three of them civilians and 132 wounded. Local government sources in Tajikistan said eight people had been killed on its side, including four border guards.

Reuters/MUS

Related Topics

Kyrgyzstan   Tajikistan  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France
Massive vaccination drive starts in India amid record rise in Covid cases
West Bengal braces for poll results under COVID-19 shadow
Nepal reports high Covid-19 cases, govt says hospital beds shortage
Progress noted at diplomats’ talks on Iran nuclear deal
Formal start of final phase of Afghan pullout by US, NATO
Ontario to ban entry of international students amid Covid surge
Few weeks' lockdown may break chain of transmission: Fauci


Latest News
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France
Massive vaccination drive starts in India amid record rise in Covid cases
West Bengal braces for poll results under COVID-19 shadow
Nepal reports high Covid-19 cases, govt says hospital beds shortage
Google’s Pixel 6 could bring new feature
The best budget smartwatches in India for 2021
Students should read all kinds of books, Dipu Moni says
Chesapeake is looking to sell South Texas shale assets
168 women and girls become victims of rape in April alone
Most Read News
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Wings spread wide
International flight operations resumed
Pilgrim of Love
Afghanistan: Will peace lead to another conflict?
3 vegetable traders killed in N'ganj accident
Historic May Day today
Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs
Eight more people die of corona in Barishal Division
Police distribute masks in Cumilla
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft