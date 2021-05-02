Two held with 30 gold bars at airport

Dhaka Custom House (Preventive Team) detained two persons, including a passenger and a flight attendant with 30 gold bars worth about Taka 2.21 crore from the Green Channel area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday.





“The gold bars weigh 3 kgs and 400 grams . . . and the estimated value of the illegal gold is about Taka 2.21 crore,” said Deputy Commissioner of the Dhaka Customs House (preventive team) Mohammad Abdus Sadek.





The detainees were identified as passenger Momenur Rahman alias Mominur and flight attendant Md Nazrul Faraji.





The airport official said Momenur Rahman arrived here by a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight from Saudi Arabia at around 12.30 am today and the airport employee helped him to cross the Green Channel.





“The gold bars were recovered from the battery of the charger light . . . The flight attendant along with the passenger was handed over to the airport police,” he added.





A case was filed in this connection.



