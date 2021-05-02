BNP leaders are seen on TV, not beside country’s people: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said leaders of BNP and its allies are seen on television but they are not seen by the side of the country’s people.





He said the BNP leaders are occasionally seen in front of the Press Club in Dhaka city, holding a press conference in Naya Paltan and at Begum Khaleda Zia’s political office and they criticize the government online from their respective residences.





Dr Hasan was speaking as the chief guest at a function to distribute food items among day laborers and the poor people at different areas at Rangunia upazila in Chattogram at his own initiative.





The NNK Foundation, the family charity organization of the Information Minister, organized the distribution of food items at the auditorium of the late Advocate Nuruchfa Talukder in Rangunia Municipality.





Food items were distributed to 2,000 families in Rangunia Municipality, Chandraghona, Mariamnagar, Padua and Sreepur-Kharandhip Unions. Assistance will be provided to tens of thousands of families gradually, he said.





The minister said that Awami League provided relief to 1.25 crore people during corona pandemic.





“Bangladesh was not free from the second wave of corona. Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina has imposed some restrictions to protect people from the second wave of Corona” he said.





Hasan Mahmud said that many of those who are dependent on daily income are having difficulties amid the pandemic.





“With that in mind, the Prime Minister has once again started a massive relief operation on behalf of the government. Food items are being delivered to people,” he added.





The minister said that when the lockdown was announced in the first phase of the Corona, relief materials were distributed among thousands of people in Rangunia through his family charity firm NNK Foundation.





“Thousands of people have already been given food aid as the second phase of the lockdown was announced. Relief assistance will be provided to 10,000 families on behalf of the NNK Foundation in Rangunia upazila. If necessary, this number will be increased further,” he added.





NNK Foundation Coordinator Abdur Rauf Master presided over the function while Emrul Karim Rashed conducted it.





Local Upazila Chairman Swzan Kumar Talukder, UNO Masudur Rahman, Rangunia Municipality Mayor Shahjahan Siqdar, Assistant Superintendent of Police Anwar Hossain Shamim, Amami League leader Mohammad Ali Shah, Kamrul Islam Chowdury, Abul Kashem Chishti, Nazrul Islam Talukder, Idris Azgar, Shafiqul Islam, Jamal Uddin, Engineer Shamsul Alam Talukder, Abdul Monaf Sikder, Gias Uddin Khan Swapan, Master Aslam Khan, Akhter Khan and Akhter Kamal, among other, attended the function as special guests.



