Sunday, 2 May, 2021, 9:18 AM
Home National

Arrested man dies of torture in DB custody, family alleges

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 6:18 PM  Count : 216
Observer Online Report

Arrested man dies of torture in DB custody, family alleges

A man, who was on a five-day remand under the Detective Branch of police custody in Faridpur district, died on Saturday morning.

Abul Hossain, 46, of village Gopaldi under Saltha upazila, was arrested in a case filed over the April 5 violence at Saltha in Faridpur district over protesting at the 'lockdown' restrictions.

The case was lodged on charges of attacking police and preventing them from discharging their duties during the violence.

Later on April 28, a Faridpur court placed Abul, under the custody of DB for interrogation.

Sunil Kumar Karmaker, officer-in-charge of Faridpur DB, declined to talk about the issue, saying that senior officials would brief about it.

Abul was arrested in the case at his home on April 16.

Police said that Abul felt sick and wanted to go to toilet at about 5:15am.

After entering there, Abul did not respond for a long time, they said, adding that the on-duty police personnel then opened the door and found him lying on the floor.

Police took him to Faridpur General Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Md Alimuzzaman, superintendent of police in Faridpur, formed a four-member probe committee led by Jamal Pasha, additional superintendent of police in Faridpur.

Jamal said that there were 10 people in DB remand. They had their Sehri and offered prayers before sleeping.

Abul went to the toilet and became unconscious there and there was not external injury in his body, the additional SP said.

Abul's daughter Tania Akter told reporters that the DB police killed her father during remand and that his father was tortured to death.

"My father was not a supporter of any political party. He was at home during the violence on April 5," she said.

On April 5, a mob set fire to different government offices and residences in Saltha after officials trying to enforce Covid-19 guidelines at a tea stall sparked unrest.

A protester was killed and at least three others were critically injured as the police opened fire on mobs protesting against COVID-19 restrictions in Saltha upazila town.

The police and the local administration said that the mob was fanned by rumours of people getting killed in police firing and anti-Islamic activities being carried out by the administration.

SZA



