Sunday, 2 May, 2021, 9:18 AM
Hyundai Motor India posts total sales of 59,203 units in April

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday reported total sales of 59,203 units in April 2021, a decline of 8 per cent from 64,621 units it had sold in March this year.

Domestic sales stood at 49,002 units, while exports were at 10,201 units last month, the company said in a statement.

The sales of April this year are not comparable with that of the same month last year as there were no domestic sales due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country. The company, however, exported 1,341 units in April last year.

HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said, “In these challenging times, we stand in solidarity with the nation and are continuing all efforts to support the affected… While our efforts presently focus primarily on supporting the lives and livelihood of people, we have also received positive sales results in April 2021.”

