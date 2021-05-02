Lower courts allow bail to 22,873 accused through virtual hearing

Lower courts and tribunals across the country in the last 13 working days have granted bail to 22,873 accused after hearing their pleas virtually.





Supreme Court spokesperson and High Court Division Special Officer Md Saifur Rahman said the lower courts and tribunals across the country in the last 13 working days have disposed of 41,920 bail pleas and allowed bail to 22,873 accused.





He said 2,944 bail applications were disposed of in a virtual hearing in lower courts across the country on April 29 and 1,412 detainees were released on bail.





“Of the total number of accused those who were granted bail in the last 13 days, 289 were juvenile,” he added.



