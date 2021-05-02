BCB to provide financial assistance to 1,720 cricketers



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will provide financial incentive to 1720 men and women cricketers most of whom are outside the BCB’s existing contract system.Contracted women cricketers however, will be eligible for the assistance under which around Taka two crore will be distributed, a BCB press release said on Saturday.The Board’s initiative, covering 1432 men and 288 women players, was taken at the advice of BCB President Nazmul Hassan, MP, as a token of support to cricketers affected by the disruption to domestic competitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The players selected to receive the incentive are from various domestic events under the jurisdiction of the Board including the Dhaka Premier League, Dhaka First, Second and Third Division leagues, Women’s National, Emerging and Under 19 teams, Women’s National Cricket League, Premier Division and First Division leagues.

BSS/ALM

