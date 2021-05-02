Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 May, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs      
Home Sports

BCB to provide financial assistance to 1,720 cricketers

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 6:12 PM  Count : 94
Observer Online Desk

BCB to provide financial assistance to 1,720 cricketers

BCB to provide financial assistance to 1,720 cricketers

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will provide financial incentive to 1720 men and women cricketers most of whom are outside the BCB’s existing contract system.

Contracted women cricketers however, will be eligible for the assistance under which around Taka two crore will be distributed, a BCB press release said on Saturday.

The Board’s initiative, covering 1432 men and 288 women players, was taken at the advice of BCB President Nazmul Hassan, MP, as a token of support to cricketers affected by the disruption to domestic competitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The players selected to receive the incentive are from various domestic events under the jurisdiction of the Board including the Dhaka Premier League, Dhaka First, Second and Third Division leagues, Women’s National, Emerging and Under 19 teams, Women’s National Cricket League, Premier Division and First Division leagues.

BSS/ALM


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
Kayes returns as BCB names preliminary squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
Tigers flattened by Jayawickrama’s debut six-for
BCB to provide financial assistance to 1,720 cricketers
Bangladesh bowled out for 251
Bangladesh lose 2 quick wickets at lunch, Tamim hits 3rd fifty
Sri Lanka declare with Dickwella short of maiden ton
Sri Lanka overcomes Taskin burst to put them on top


Latest News
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France
Massive vaccination drive starts in India amid record rise in Covid cases
West Bengal braces for poll results under COVID-19 shadow
Nepal reports high Covid-19 cases, govt says hospital beds shortage
Google’s Pixel 6 could bring new feature
The best budget smartwatches in India for 2021
Students should read all kinds of books, Dipu Moni says
Chesapeake is looking to sell South Texas shale assets
168 women and girls become victims of rape in April alone
Most Read News
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Wings spread wide
International flight operations resumed
Pilgrim of Love
Afghanistan: Will peace lead to another conflict?
3 vegetable traders killed in N'ganj accident
Historic May Day today
Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs
Eight more people die of corona in Barishal Division
Police distribute masks in Cumilla
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft