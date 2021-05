Two brokers jailed in Thakurgaon





Police, in a raid on Saturday, detained two members of a racket of brokers from Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital.





A team of Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station conducted the raid following allegation against brokers for cheating with patients at emergency department and their relatives.





Later, a mobile court, led by Sadar UNO Abdullah Al Mamun, sentenced them to one month in prison.





