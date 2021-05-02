Video
latest Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs      
Home National

May Day: Allowance for jobless workers demanded

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 5:56 PM
Observer Online Report

May Day: Allowance for jobless workers demanded

May Day: Allowance for jobless workers demanded

Leaders of various trade unions have demanded payment of salaries and bonuses to the workers before Eid. Besides, they also demanded allowances to the workers who have lost their jobs during coronavirus pandemic.

The leaders said, “Thousands of workers have lost their jobs in coronavirus pandemic and are living inhumane lives. Arrangements should be made to pay allowances to the workers who have lost their jobs. 

The leaders made the call from programmes arranged by different workers’ organizations in front of National Press Club on Saturday to mark the historic May Day. 

On the occasion of the day, Jatiya Sramik League, Sramik Dal and workers’ organizations of left wing parties gathered in front of the Press Club in the capital from 9.00am and brought out processions and arranged rallies, human chains.

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan in a human chain programme said, “Millions of workers have become unemployed during coronavirus pandemic. Many have been fired. The workers who lost their jobs are passing inhuman lives.”

“Rationing system should be introduced for the workers. We have to introduce the system of selling daily necessities at fair prices. And if a worker dies in Corona, they have to pay compensation,” he added.

Another workers’ leader Abul Hasan said, “Workers have been deprived of their rights for generations.  Lockdown has started. Most workers are unemployed. They are living an inhuman life due to lack of income.”

In front of the Press Club, nine left wing organizations including Bangladesher Samyabadi Andolan, Jatiya Mukti Council, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Party, Garments Sramik Sangathan and Garments Sramik Sangathan arranged human chains marking the day.

GY


