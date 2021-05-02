Video
Sunday, 2 May, 2021, 9:17 AM
Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs      
Bangladesh bowled out for 251

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 5:26 PM  Count : 177
Observer Online Report

Bangladesh collapsed against the debutant's left-arm spin AFP/Getty Images

Bangladesh were bowled out for 251 in the first innings against Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the second Test match at the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Bangladesh were 42 runs short from saving the follow on but Sri Lanka did not forced follow and came to bat for the second innings instead.

Praveen Jayawickrama took the best figures for Sri Lanka on Test debut (6 for 92), including the big wickets of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Bangladesh lost their last six wickets for just 37 runs, with most of the batsmen falling prey to Jayawickrama’s left-arm spin.

For Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal  scored 92, Mominul Haque 49, Mushfiqur Rahim 40, and Saif Hassan 25.

Sri Lanka posted 493 for seven before declaring their first innings.

This was after Taskin Ahmed removed Pathum Nissanka in the morning. It was the fourth wicket for the right-arm pacer.

Bangladesh started to reply strongly as Tamim continued on his superb form. There was an lbw appeal off the second ball of the innings but the review suggested that the batsman was not-out. Soon, Tamim smashed a four off Suranga Lakmal.

Tamim completed his fifty off 54 balls. He also recorded a fifty in each innings of the first Test at the same venue.

Bangladesh were so close to going to lunch without losing any wicket. But in the second last over before the lunch break, Saif fell prey to debutant left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama. It was a flighted delivery going away and Saif tried to defend it but failed to avoid an edge to the gully.

Off the last ball before lunch, Najmul was removed by offspinner Ramesh Mendis. The lefthander tried to defend the ball but failed to judge the turn and managed a thick edge to the slip fielder.

Earlier, Sri Lankan openers- Dimuth Karunarate and Lahiru Thirimanne- hit a century each in the first innings of the match after choosing to bat first winning the toss. Oshada Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella also did well with the bat. They scored 81 and 77 not-out, respectively.

For Bangladesh, Taskin bagged four wickets conceding 127 runs, which is now the best bowling figures for the right-arm pacer, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam and Taiju Islam took one wicket each.

ALM

« PreviousNext »

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
