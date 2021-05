Boy drowns in pond in Patuakhali A 12-year-old boy rowned in a pond at Bagha upazila in Rajshahi district on Saturday afternoon.





Deceased Nayan Hossain was the son of Sajdar Rahman, a resident of Bashayesta village in the upazila. He was a class VI student at Jotoraghan High School.





Locals said he drowned in a pond near house around 3 pm when he was taking bath.







Family members rushed him to local Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty physician Dr Sharmin Jahan declared him dead.





