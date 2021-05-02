Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs





With the deaths of 60 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, Bangladesh's Covid-19 death count now stands at 11,510.





During this timeline, 1,452 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,60,584.





Health authorities also reported 3,245 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,84,671, according to data released by the government.





Among 60 deaths, one in his 10s, three in their 20s, two in their 30s, seven in their 40s, and 10 are in their 50s while 37 are above 60 years. Of them, 28 are from Dhaka, 19 from Chattogram, five from Rajshahi, five from Khulna, one from Barishal, and two from Rangpur division







In the last 24 hours, 420 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 14,821 samples and tested 15,117.





The infection rate is 9.61 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.87 per cent.



So far, the recovery rate is 90.02 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.51 per cent.











Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer's Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 31,96,204 people globally and infected 15,21,00,625 while 12,94,09,828 made recovery as of today afternoon.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

ALM



