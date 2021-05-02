Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 May, 2021, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs      
Home National

Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 4:46 PM  Count : 255
Observer Online Report

Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs

Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs


With the deaths of 60 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, Bangladesh's Covid-19 death count now stands at 11,510.

During this timeline, 1,452 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,60,584.

Health authorities also reported 3,245 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,84,671, according to data released by the government.

Among 60 deaths, one in his 10s, three in their 20s, two in their 30s, seven in their 40s, and 10  are in their 50s while 37 are above 60 years. Of them, 28 are from Dhaka, 19 from Chattogram, five from Rajshahi, five from Khulna, one from Barishal, and two from Rangpur division

In the last 24 hours, 420 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 14,821 samples and tested 15,117.

The infection rate is 9.61 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.87 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 90.02 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.51 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer's Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 31,96,204 people globally and infected 15,21,00,625 while 12,94,09,828 made recovery as of today afternoon.

ALM

Related Topics

Covid  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
168 women and girls become victims of rape in April alone
2 killed in separate road accidents in capital
Rohingyas trying to enter Bangladesh again, BGB tightens patrol
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country
Govt provides facilities to unemployed people, workers: Mozammel
Two held with 30 gold bars at airport
BNP leaders are seen on TV, not beside country’s people: Hasan
Arrested man dies of torture in DB custody, family alleges


Latest News
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France
Massive vaccination drive starts in India amid record rise in Covid cases
West Bengal braces for poll results under COVID-19 shadow
Nepal reports high Covid-19 cases, govt says hospital beds shortage
Google’s Pixel 6 could bring new feature
The best budget smartwatches in India for 2021
Students should read all kinds of books, Dipu Moni says
Chesapeake is looking to sell South Texas shale assets
168 women and girls become victims of rape in April alone
Most Read News
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Wings spread wide
International flight operations resumed
Pilgrim of Love
Afghanistan: Will peace lead to another conflict?
3 vegetable traders killed in N'ganj accident
Historic May Day today
Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs
Eight more people die of corona in Barishal Division
Police distribute masks in Cumilla
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft