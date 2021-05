Touchstone idol recovered in Thakurgaon





A touchstone idol was recovered from Sadar upazila in Thakurgaon district on Saturday morning





On information that an idol was found while digging a pond at Mandalpara village under Begunbari union, Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Tanvirul Islam along with his force went there and recovered the idol.





It will handed over to the Department of Archaeology following legal procedure, said OC Tanvirul.





AA/MUS