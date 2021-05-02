Video
Sunday, 2 May, 2021
Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs      
Countryside

Journalist sued under DSA case in Dinajpur

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 4:09 PM
Upazila Representative

Journalist sued under DSA case in Dinajpur

Journalist sued under DSA case in Dinajpur


A journalist has been arrested in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) at Ghoraghat upazila in Dinajpur

Police arrested him from Osmanpur Bazar on Friday afternoon. 

Earlier on April 27, Bangladesh Chhatra League district unit general secretary Golam Imtiaz Inan lodged the case mentioning three people and other three to four unnamed. 

Plaintiff Inan said police recovered 10 bottles of phensidyl syrup searching a truck in the area on April 24. Later, the news was published in several local newspapers mentioning his involvement in the incident. 

He said he does not own the truck and was not involved in the drug trade. That is why he filed the case for publishing false and fabricated news.  

Confirming the matter, Ghoraghat Police Station officer in-charge Azim Uddin said police arrested the accused in the case. 

GM/MUS

