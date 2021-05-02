3 Bangladeshis nominated to World Bank’s ICSID





The government has nominated three Bangladeshi nationals to the panels for Arbitrators and Conciliators of the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).





Justice MD Tafazzul Islam, former Chief Justice, has been nominated in the Panel of Conciliators while Dr Rumana Islam, Professor of International Law at Dhaka University, and Barrister Moin Ghani, who has represented Bangladesh in a number of ICSID cases, have been nominated in the Panel of Arbitrators.





The nominated persons are included in the panel list for six years.





ICSID is a part of the World Bank. It maintains panels for Arbitrators and Conciliators that may be used by the parties to a dispute.



