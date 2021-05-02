Video
Sunday, 2 May, 2021, 9:16 AM
International

WHO lists anti-COVID Moderna vaccine for emergency use

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 3:16 PM
Observer Online Desk

The World Health Organization on Friday said it had listed the anti-Covid-19 Moderna vaccine for emergency use.

The listing procedure helps countries unable to assess a vaccine’s effectiveness themselves have access as quickly as possible and allow the Covax vaccine sharing scheme and other partners to distribute it to poorer countries, reports AFP.

The US vaccine is the fifth jab to earn WHO’s emergency listing.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine on 18 December 2020 and a marketing authorisation valid throughout the European Union was granted by the European Medicines Agency on 6 January 2021.

WHO said in a statement that its Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) had found the Moderna vaccine to have an efficacy of 94.1 percent.

The other vaccines listed for emergency use by WHO are Pfizer BioNTech; AstraZeneca; Serum Institute of India; and Janssen.

Moderna on Thursday said it expected to produce up to three billion doses of its vaccine in 2022 through new funding commitments to boost supply at manufacturing sites in Europe and the US.

TF

