One killed as truck hits van





A man was killed and four others were injured as a truck smashed a passenger van at Baraigram upazila in Natore district on Saturday morning.





Deceased Abu Hanif Pramanik, 35, was a resident of Goaldanga village under Sadar upazila in the district.





Banpara Highway Police Station officer in-charge Khandaker Shafiqul Islam said a truck hit a van in Ahmedpur area at about 10:00am, leaving Abu Hanif dead on the spot and four others injured.





The injured were admitted to a local hospital.





Police, however, seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene, he added.



