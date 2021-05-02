Imam killed as truck hits motorcycle





An imam of a mosque has been killed as a truck rammed into a motorcycle at Gomastapur upazila in Chapainawabganj district.





The deceased was Mainul Islam, 55, a resident of Purohit village under Neamatpur upazila in Naogaon district.





Gomastapur Police Station officer in-charge (investigation) said a truck hit the motorcycle at Nimtala Kathal area, leaving its driver Mainul and pillion rider Afsar Ali injured.





The injured were admitted to nearby Rahanpur Upazila Health Complex where Mainul died on Friday night, he added.



