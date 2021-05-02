Farmer killed in Lalmonirhat road accident





A farmer was killed and two others were injured in a road accident at Kaliganj upazila in Lalmonirhat district on Saturday morning.





Deceased Yasin Ali Babu, 31, was a resident of Uttar Mushrat Madati village under Bhotmari union in the upazila.





Locals said three farmers were returning home on a paddy cutter vehicle. On they way, a truck hit the vehicle, leaving them severely injured.





The injured were Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Yasin dead.





Kaliganj Police Station OC Arju Md Sajjad confirmed the matter.





