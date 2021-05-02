3 vegetables traders killed in Sonargaon road crash

Trend of child marriage in Sonargaon on - Countryside - observerbd.com





Three vegetables traders have been killed in a road accident at Sonargaon upazila in Nayranganj district.





The incident took place at Darikandi Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at early hours of Friday.





The deceased were identfied as Kabir Hossain, son of Khaleque of Darikandi area, Amir Hossain, son of Younus of Nazirpur, and Al Amin of Thotalia, under the upazila that also left two others injured.





Quoting locals, Kanchpur Highway Police Station OC Moniruzzaman said a covered van hit hard a pickup van, carrying five vegetable traders, while taking a U-turn, leaving the five severely injured.





The injured were admitted to a local hospital but the trio died on the way, he added.



