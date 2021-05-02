International flight operations resumed

International commercial flights will be resumed from Saturday (May 1) on some strict conditions, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) confirmed .

A circular was published on Friday imposing special conditions on travel to 38 countries, said a press release from the CAAB on Saturday.





Earlier, all international flights were suspended from April 14 as the government imposed a strict lockdown from that day to contain the spread of Covid-19.





UNB adds: According to the notification, passengers coming from higher risk among the 38 countries will have to go through a 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine at government-designated hotels at their own expense.