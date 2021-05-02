Video
latest Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs      
Home National

International flight operations resumed

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:27 PM  Count : 315
Observer Online Report

International commercial flights will be resumed from Saturday (May 1) on some strict conditions, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) confirmed.

A circular was published on Friday imposing special conditions on travel to 38 countries, said a press release from the CAAB on Saturday.

Earlier, all international flights were suspended from April 14 as the government imposed a strict lockdown from that day to contain the spread of Covid-19.

UNB adds: According to the notification, passengers coming from higher risk among the 38 countries will have to go through a 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine at government-designated hotels at their own expense.

On the other hand, passengers coming from comparatively low-risk countries will have to go through a 14-day home quarantine. 

But, an exception has been made for passengers arriving from Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait -- they will go through a three-day institutional quarantine, despite being on the list of higher-risk countries. 

The rest 11 days will be considered for home quarantine based on their subsequent health examination results.

The circular also said that air bubble flights with India will remain suspended until further notice.

TF

