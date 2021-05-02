|
3 vegetable traders killed in N'ganj accident
|
Three vegetable traders were killed and two others injured when a covered van hit a pickup van carrying the trio in Sonargaon of Narayangaj early Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Kabir Hossain, Amir Hossain and Al Mamun.
Kanchpur Highway Police Station OC Moniruzzaman said the traders met the tragic end of their lives while going to sell the vegetable at different bazars of the upazila after collecting those from Sonmandi union.
Injured two are now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
HM/TF