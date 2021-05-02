Video
Countryside

Worker killed as truck plunges into ditch

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 11:44 AM  Count : 141
Observer Correspondent

Worker killed as truck plunges into ditch

Worker killed as truck plunges into ditch


A worker has been killed as a truck plunged into a roadside ditch at Gheor upazila in Manikganj district.

The accident took place at Pencharkanda Bazar on Friday afternoon that also left four workers injured.

Deceased Mojibur Rahman, 55, was a resident of Narangai area under Sadar upazila in the district.
 
Quoting locals, Gheor Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Riaj Uddin Ahmed said a sand-laden truck turned turtle on the road and fell into a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering, leaving the man dead on the spot and three others injured.

On information, Gheor Fire Service and Civil Defence members rushed to the scene and rescued the injured with the help of locals.

The wounded were admitted to a local hospital, the OC added.

AA/MUS
 

