Xi offers to help India fight Covid

BEIJING, Apr 30: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday expressed serious concern on the coronavirus pandemic in India and offered to help fight the outbreak in a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Xi expressed his condolences to Modi on the current pandemic situation in India. "China is willing to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with India, and provide support and help to the country," official news agency Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

"I am very concerned about the recent outbreak of new coronary pneumonia in India and would like to express sincere condolences to the Indian government and people on behalf of the Chinese government and Chinese people, and on my own behalf," Xi said in the message.

The Chinese President added that human beings are a community of destiny, and only through solidarity and cooperation can the nations of the world finally overcome the epidemic.

"China is ready to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation with India and provide support and assistance to India. I am confident that under the leadership of the Indian government, the people of India will be able to overcome the epidemic," Xi added.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese foreign ministry said local companies have exported more than 3,800 tonnes of medical supplies and over 26,000 ventilators to India in April to help fight the surging Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The Chinese customs department is also providing clearance to transport liquid oxygen storage tanks and oxygen generators to India from many cities, foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said, adding that Chinese provincial governments, NGOs and individual companies are also raising anti-epidemic material that India needs urgently.

As it turns out, the medical and equipment supplies from China to India are mostly being done between companies as New Delhi and Beijing are yet to open a government-to-government route for such dealings.

India is yet to even officially acknowledge China's offer of help, which was first made by the Chinese

foreign ministry through a media briefing last week.

Friday's update from the foreign ministry came a day after state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi promised external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, that China will do the utmost in supporting India's fight against current outbreak in India at a faster pace.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Wang said that the Chinese side "shares empathy for the challenges facing India and expresses sincere sympathy".

Following up on minister Wang's promise, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang said China has always been paying close attention to the development of the epidemic situation in India.

Wang said many sections of Chinese society have taken action to collect material to send to India and to "deliver them to the Indian people as soon as possible".

According to statistics provided by Wang, since April, China has exported more than 26,000 ventilators and oxygen generators, more than 15,000 monitors, and nearly 3,800 tons of medical materials and medicines to India.

China's relevant anti-epidemic material and medical equipment companies are working hard, working overtime, and speeding up production, Wang said, adding that over the next few days, more anti-epidemic resources will continue to be sent to India to support its anti-epidemic efforts.

Wang added that many donations in this context are being made through unofficial channels.

The spokesperson added the cargo routes from China to India are operating normally.

In the past two weeks, many cargo flights of Chinese airlines from China to India have operated, he said without giving details. -REUTERS







