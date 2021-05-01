Video
Antidote to Covid-19 found?

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Agricultural scientist Dr Md Enayet Ali claimed that he had found a medicinal plant as an antidote to the deadly coronavirus.
Md Enayet Ali Pramanik, a senior scientific officer of Department of Field Research, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, Barindra Center, Rajshahi, claims that he has achieved unprecedented success in the treatment of corona patients by using the juice of leaves of a medicinal plant.
He added that the juice of this leaf acts as an antidote to asthma, pneumonia and bronchitis.
The scientific name of this plant is Euphorbia nerifolia Linn. Its English name is Indian spurge tree and it is a plant belonging to the family Euphorbiaceae.
The Euphorbia nerifolia tree looks like a cactus and has irregular (4-5 edges) shapes through trunks and branched trunks. Usually the leaves come out of the young part of the tree.
He claimed that about 2000 corona positive patients had recovered by consuming the juice of this leaf.
Depending on the extent of the disease, 2-3 leaves should be chewed daily and the juice should be discarded. Thus, the juice of E. nerifolia leaves should be taken 2-3 times a day till it      is completely cured.
The plant has long been used in the treatment of various respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis and chest congestion.
The germplasm is being stored at Plant Breeding Center, BARI, Gazipur for future detailed research.


