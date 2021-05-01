Video
‘Second wife’ Jharna files rape case against Mamunul

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Apr 30:  A rape case was filed against Hefajat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque with Sonargaon Police Station in Narayanganj on Friday.
Jayedul Alam, superintendent of police (SP) in Narayanganj, said Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque will be shown arrested in a rape case filed by his 'second wife' Jannat Ara Jharna under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.
Jharna filed the case (No
30) with Sonargaon Police Station on Friday morning accusing Mamunul of violating her with the false promises of marriage.
Following the case, Jharna was taken to the Narayanganj Civil Surgeon for medical test. Mamunul was arrested from Dhaka in another case on April 18.
Hafijur Rahman   Officer-in-Charge v Sonargaon Police Station, said  the victim, who Mamunul had earlier claimed to be his "second wife", filed the case against Mamunul.
On April 3, local people besieged Room No 501 on the 4th floor of Royal Resort in Sonargaon upazila where Mamunul Haque along with a woman was staying. He claimed the woman was his second wife. He was later taken into police custody.
Detectives rescued Jharna, who was reportedly missing, from Mamunul's sister's home in Mohammadpur area on April 27 following general diaries filed by her son and father.


