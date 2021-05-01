Video
Front Page
coronavirus update bangladesh
Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 55
l 57 more die, total 11,450.
l 2,177 newly infected, total 7,59,132
l Samples tested in 24 hours - 21,046
World
l Total cases 151,274,224
l Total deaths 3,182,376
« Previous
Next »
