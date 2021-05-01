Video
coronavirus update bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

l    57 more die, total 11,450.
l    2,177 newly infected, total 7,59,132
l    Samples tested in 24 hours - 21,046
World
l    Total cases 151,274,224
l    Total deaths  3,182,376


Moscow decries ‘unfriendly actions’ as US ends visa services for most Russians
Xi offers to help India fight Covid
Delhi running out of space to cremate Covid dead
Antidote to Covid-19 found?
Historic May Day today
‘Second wife’ Jharna files rape case against Mamunul
coronavirus update bangladesh
India posts Coronavirus daily infection record


West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Young woman found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel amid lockdown
Government offices unlikely to open before Eid
Hanging body of young woman recovered from Cox’s Bazar hotel
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Historic May Day Saturday
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5
'Second wife' files rape case against Mamunul
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you
Raushon Ershad hospitalised
4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident
Countrywide demo on Sunday demanding reopening transport services
44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
