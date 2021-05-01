1,200 journalists die of C-19 in 75 countries

More than 1,200 journalists have died of Covid-19 in 75 countries, including Bangladesh, since March 2020, said the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) on Friday.

'Journalists are engaged in a profession which is particularly exposed to the virus, as many have been forced to continue working in contact with the population,' PEC said in a press release.

Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on media, the PEC lamented on Friday in preparation for World Press Freedom Day on May 3.

'This is an unprecedented slaughter and a great loss for the profession,' said PEC secretary general Blaise Lempen.

'On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, we call for honouring eminent colleagues of all ages who have not survived the pandemic,' he added.

The PEC asks governments to take action to help the media most affected and to support the families of the victims on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

The PEC also considers there is a need for distributing vaccines equally all over the world, to stop the spread of the virus and its new strains in developing countries. Vaccine production is limited and it is available for the wealthiest countries, preventing access to journalists in South America and South Asia. As long as this situation continues, deaths will keep on increasing.

It said that the rate of deceased journalists accelerated further in April with the deaths of 125 journalists in one month, or more than 4 per day.

Since March 2020, four countries have been particularly affected with more than one hundred journalists' death due to the viral disease in each: Brazil with more than 183 journalists, Peru 140, India 121 and Mexico 106.

It said that the situation is particularly alarming in India as at least 50 journalists died of the viral disease in the past two weeks in the country.

There is nevertheless a positive note in this report: the number of journalists' deaths has slowed sharply in Europe and North America, thanks to effective protection measures and the progress of vaccination.

By region, Latin America tops the list with more than half of the victims, 673 in 20 countries. Asia follows with 254 in 18 countries, then Europe with 175 in 19 countries. Africa comes next with 56 dead in 16 countries, ahead of North America with 47 in 2 countries.

The total number of victims is certainly higher, because the cause of death of journalists is sometimes not specified or their death not announced, the release said.







