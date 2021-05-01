Hotel owners, workers bear the brunt of C-19 pandemic

Hotel and restaurant owners and workers are heavily in debt during the coronavirus pandemic period as they have received no support from any corner, including the government.

Of the 70,000 enlisted restaurants, about 30,000 have already been shuttered.

Due to lack of government support, many small restaurant owners have become employees at other restaurants while many of their workers have switched their jobs to become day laborers.

The daily cost of running a restaurant is Tk5 to 20 thousand but sale is not more than Tk10 thousands. Only 5 percent of the country's restaurants are selling online that again have to pay up to 30 percent commission.

A investigation of the Daily Observer revealed such images of countries'

restaurant traders and workers.

According to the Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association, there are about 70,000 listed and 1, 00,000 non listed restaurants in Bangladesh. About 20 million people of the country are directly and indirectly involved in these restaurant sector.

Besides, the restaurant is also one of the sources that buy a large amount of agricultural products in Bangladesh.

Around 1,200 metric tonnes of rice, 700 metric tonnes of pulses and onions are used daily in restaurants. Thousands of metric tonnes of oil and other agricultural products are also used.

Restaurant owners believe that it will affect soon the agricultural sector in Bangladesh.

Syed Mohammad Andalib, Organizing Secretary of the Bangladesh Restaurant Businessmen's Association, told the Daily Observer, "Ramadan is the best season of our restaurant business. But for the last two years we have not been able to do any business during this period resulting in closure of thousands of restaurants."

Mentioning that 252 out of 364 restaurants on the Dhanmondi Sat Masjid Road have been closed in the last one year, Andalib said, "Whethe products are sold or not, the fixed cost of each restaurant is between Tk5, 000 and Tk20, 000 per day."

Under this situation, those who can give subsidy are running the business and those who cannot have closed their businesses. He said.

Andalib urged the government to provide a loan of at least Tk5 lakh at low interest to the restaurant businessmen.

Restaurant traders allege that mobile courts are imposing fines on restaurants even in the midst of this recession.

Taufiqul Islam, Treasurer of the Bangladesh Restaurant Owners' Association, said many restaurants in Dhaka were fined up to Tk1 lakh even during this lockdown.

On the other hand, hotel owners are becoming hostages to online aggregators. Initially these aggregators were paid 5 percent commission but now they have to pay up to 30 percent commission. As a result, consumers are being deprived of quality products.

Tahsin Rob, founder of the Heart World and Fatty Bun, said, "Online delivery services site like Footpanda and E-Valley are offering 30% discount. As a result, on the one hand we are losing our profit and on the other hand, we are being forced to deliver low quality products to consumers."

Since there is no government policy in this regard, these companies are making rules and regulations at their wills, said Tahsin.

"Now the online delivery service is booming business. The government should fix the policy for this sector. It will also help both hoteliers and consumers to get benefits."

Many restaurant workers have lost their jobs due to closure of restaurants and layoffs. Md. Abul Malek, a chef, said he could not get a good job anywhere after going home during general holidays last year. He said, "I have worked for three restaurants but all of them had to pull their shutters down after a few months."

Workers Abdul Khalek, President of Bangladesh Hotel-Restaurant-Sweetmeat Workers Federation, said "The number of hotel workers in Dhaka is about 5 lakh. Almost everyone is engaged in the daily basis wage contract. The daily wage is usually paid at night at the end of the day. The salary ranges from Tk3, 000 to Tk25, 000 a month."

The number of hotel workers in the country is about 20 lakh, he said.







