Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:35 AM
C-19 death, testing, detection low

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

The country on Friday recorded 57 more deaths from coronavirus, the lowest daily count since April 5, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 11,450, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With this, the total number of deaths reached 11,450 and the death rate stands at 1.51 per cent.
At least 2,177 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,59,132, the release said.
The current positivity rate is 10.34 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.88 per cent.
A total of 21,046 samples were tested at 419 labs across the country in the 24 hours.
At least 4,325 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,81,426 and the recovery rate at 89.76 per cent.
Among the 57 deceased, 32 were men and 25 women. Of them, one was between 21-30 years old, one within 31-40, seven between 41-50, 13 within 51-60 and 35 were above 60 years old, the release added.
Of the deceased, 32 were men, and 25 were women. Of them, 55 died at hospitals while two died on the way to hospital.  Of the dead, 28 were in Dhaka Division, 13 in Chattogram, five each in Khulna and Sylhet, and two each in Rajshahi, Barishal, and Rangpur divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that of the total deceased across the country, 8,181 were men and 2,969 were women.
 The country's maiden case wwas reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,182,057 lives and infected 151,234,156 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 128,648,924 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


