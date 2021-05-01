Govt doing business cashing in on corona pandemic: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the government was doing business taking the advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.

He made the remark at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan on Friday while distributing Eid gifts among the family members of missing and tortured BNP leaders and activists.

The BNP Secretary General said, "Since they (the government) have no relationship with people, they are not accountable to anyone. Taking this opportunity, they are doing business in the midst of this epidemic."

Mentioning that government has not made any progress in the country's health system since the coronavirus epidemic, BNP leader said, "The situation has been the same for the last one and a half years. There is no treatment for people and patients are not getting ICU facility. But the government is looting thousands of crores of taka in the name of giving allocation to the health sector."

Fakhrul Islam alleged that more than 500 BNP leaders and activists had gone missing during the current government's rule.

"Even in 1975, when the Awami League was in power, 16,000 teenagers were killed. People like Siraj Sikder were murdered, said BNP Secretary General..

"So many people have sacrificed their lives for the democracy of the country," said Mirza Fakhrul and added, "The government must answer to the families of these missing people one day."

Regarding the Coronavirus vaccine he said, "We said a year and a half ago that the vaccine should not be taken from one source. But the government did not listen to us and imported vaccine from a source for its own benefit."

"We earlier urged the government to look for alternative vaccine sources, including China and Russia. They didn't do that."

Now when they lost their lonely vaccine source they are going to make an agreement with China and Russia.

Fakhrul said, "There is a special animal that drinks muddy water. That is what happened to the government. They are drinking muddy water."







