Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Govt doing business cashing in on corona pandemic: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the government was doing business taking the advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.  
He made the remark at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan on Friday while distributing Eid gifts among the family members of missing and tortured BNP leaders and activists.
The BNP Secretary General said, "Since they (the government) have no relationship with people, they are not accountable to anyone. Taking this opportunity, they are doing business in the midst of this epidemic."
Mentioning that government has not made any progress in the country's health system since the coronavirus epidemic, BNP leader said, "The situation has been the same for the last one and a half years. There is no treatment for people and patients are not getting ICU facility. But the government is looting thousands of crores of taka in the name of giving allocation to the health sector."
Fakhrul Islam alleged that more than 500 BNP leaders and activists had gone missing during the current government's rule.
"Even in 1975, when the Awami League was in power, 16,000 teenagers were killed. People like Siraj Sikder were murdered, said BNP Secretary General..
"So many people have sacrificed their lives for the democracy of the country," said Mirza Fakhrul and added, "The government must answer to the families of these missing people one day."
Regarding the Coronavirus vaccine he said, "We said a year and a half ago that the vaccine should not be taken from one source. But the government did not listen to us and imported vaccine from a source for its own benefit."
"We earlier urged the government to look for alternative vaccine sources, including China and Russia. They didn't do that."
Now when they lost their lonely vaccine source they are going to make an agreement with China and Russia.
Fakhrul said, "There is a special animal that drinks muddy water. That is what happened to the government. They are drinking muddy water."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police distribute masks in Cumilla
S’pore to block visitors from Bangladesh
Govt doing business cashing in on corona pandemic: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Islami Front demands ban on Hefazat, Khelafat Majlis
Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan will to provide a holistic pathway to prosperity
BD among 40 countries have offered aid to India amid Covid
3 out of 510 Bangladeshis returning from India tests Covid-19 positive
Mumbai gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as India’s C-19 death toll soars


Latest News
West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Young woman found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel amid lockdown
Government offices unlikely to open before Eid
Hanging body of young woman recovered from Cox’s Bazar hotel
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Historic May Day Saturday
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5
'Second wife' files rape case against Mamunul
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you
Raushon Ershad hospitalised
4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident
Countrywide demo on Sunday demanding reopening transport services
44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft