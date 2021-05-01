Video
Online registration of JU admission starts on June 1

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The preliminary online registration for honours first-year admission test under academic session 2020-21 of Jahangirnagar University (JU) will start from June 1 and will continue till June 15.
The Central Admission Test Management Committee of the university took the decision through a virtual meeting held on Thursday.
Deputy Registrar of the university Abu Hasan confirmed it on Friday.
The preliminary application fee has been fixed at Taka 55. Of these, final application will be taken on the basis of GPA obtained in Higher Secondary or equivalent examinations, he said.
After completion of the scrutinizing process of the preliminary application, the qualified students have to submit the final application.
The first phase of the final application will continue from June 24 to June 29 and the second phase will continue from July 1 to July 7.
"No date has been fixed yet due to the pandemic. After taking the application form, the test will be taken by monitoring the condition of the epidemic. Shift based tests will be taken as before. A total of 4,500 candidates will be able to take part in each shift following the hygiene rules," Abu Hasan said.
The fee for A, B, C and D units has been fixed at Taka 1100. Besides, the fee for other institutes has been fixed at taka 700.
Details of the admission tests, registration procedure, fee, eligibility are available on university website ju-admission.org.    -BSS



