Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Snatching Accused From Custody

DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leader remanded

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Court Correspondent

Akram Hossain

Akram Hossain

Akram Hossain, General Secretary of Sadharan Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad's Dhaka University unit, was placed on a two-day remand on Thursday in a case filed over snatching an accused while undergoing treatment in police custody at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on March 25.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mondol passed the order after Investigation Officer Mohammad Saiful Islam Khan, also a Sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, produced Akram before the court with a seven-day remand prayer in the case.
On Wednesday morning, Detective Branch of Police arrested Akram from Dhaka airport's terminal-2 area.
Abu Hanif, a joint secretary of the Parishad's central committee, alleged that a team of men in plainclothes picked up Akram as he went to receive his bother-in-law at the airport around 1:00am on Wednesday.
On March 25, a clash ensued when Bangladesh Chhatra and Jubo Adhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad brought out a procession protesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit from the capital's Bijoynagar.
Police arrested one Abul Kalam Azad from the spot and took him to DMCH for treatment. But leaders and activists of the parishad forcibly took away Azad from the hospital that day.
Shahbagh police later the same day filed a case against 19 leaders and activists of the parishad.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Online registration of JU admission starts on June 1
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leader remanded
DU retd Prof  Rahman dies of Covid-19
Man slits throat of step brother in Ctg
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country
3 Illegal hospital cum diagnostic and nursing home fined
Global C-19 cases cross 150m
4 IU teachers selected for Erasmus Training in Turkey


Latest News
West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Young woman found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel amid lockdown
Government offices unlikely to open before Eid
Hanging body of young woman recovered from Cox’s Bazar hotel
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Historic May Day Saturday
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5
'Second wife' files rape case against Mamunul
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you
Raushon Ershad hospitalised
4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident
Countrywide demo on Sunday demanding reopening transport services
44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft