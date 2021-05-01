DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leader remanded



Akram Hossain

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mondol passed the order after Investigation Officer Mohammad Saiful Islam Khan, also a Sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, produced Akram before the court with a seven-day remand prayer in the case.

On Wednesday morning, Detective Branch of Police arrested Akram from Dhaka airport's terminal-2 area.

Abu Hanif, a joint secretary of the Parishad's central committee, alleged that a team of men in plainclothes picked up Akram as he went to receive his bother-in-law at the airport around 1:00am on Wednesday.

On March 25, a clash ensued when Bangladesh Chhatra and Jubo Adhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad brought out a procession protesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit from the capital's Bijoynagar.

Police arrested one Abul Kalam Azad from the spot and took him to DMCH for treatment. But leaders and activists of the parishad forcibly took away Azad from the hospital that day.

Shahbagh police later the same day filed a case against 19 leaders and activists of the parishad.





