DU retd Prof  Rahman dies of Covid-19

Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:35 AM
City News

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University (DU) Mathematics Department's retired Professor Dr Md Abdur Rahman died on Friday after being affected with Covid-19.
He was a prominent teacher in the department of the university. He breathed his last on Friday (April 30) morning while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital.
Prof Md Abdur Rahman has written several books on mathematics. His books are taught in several universities and colleges.
Mathematics Department Prof Dr Amal Krishna Halder told The Daily Observer that Abdur Tahman was the most courteous person in the department.
Another Professor from the department Prof Dr Md Shahidul Islam said he was an outstanding teacher and his many books still have been thought in many universities and colleges.


