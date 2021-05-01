Video
Property Dispute

Man slits throat of step brother in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 30: A man allegedly slit the throat of his step brother over a land dispute in the Pahartoli police station area of Chattogram.
The deceased was identified as Md Kaysar, 45, son of late Jamir Uddin. The crime occurred on Wednesday night around 11:00pm.
Police said, Kaysar's step brother Sajjad Hossain and his accomplices attacked the victim and slit his throat with a sharp object.
Kaysar was immediately rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital by his family members, where he succumbed to his injuries around midnight.
The deceased's family members told cops that Sajjad belonged to a local anti-social group called Jubo League.
On March 27 too, another brother of Kaysar, Mainuddin Ujjol was stabbed by Sajjad, his family alleged.
Pahartoli police station's officer-in-charge Imam Hossain said on Friday, "The two families are locked in a dispute over a piece of ancestral land. We had earlier tried to resolve the dispute by calling both the parties to the police station."
"We have arrested the three step brothers of Kayser and sent his body for an autopsy," he added.    -UNB


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]