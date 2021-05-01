Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday forecasted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and Kushtia and Jashore in the next 24-hour commencing at 9:00am.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, the bulletin added.










