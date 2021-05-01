Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday forecasted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and Kushtia and Jashore in the next 24-hour commencing at 9:00am.
"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and the regions of Kushtia and Jashore in 24-hour till 9am today," said a met office bulletin issued here this morning.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, the bulletin added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Online registration of JU admission starts on June 1
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leader remanded
DU retd Prof  Rahman dies of Covid-19
Man slits throat of step brother in Ctg
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country
3 Illegal hospital cum diagnostic and nursing home fined
Global C-19 cases cross 150m
4 IU teachers selected for Erasmus Training in Turkey


Latest News
West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Young woman found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel amid lockdown
Government offices unlikely to open before Eid
Hanging body of young woman recovered from Cox’s Bazar hotel
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Historic May Day Saturday
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5
'Second wife' files rape case against Mamunul
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you
Raushon Ershad hospitalised
4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident
Countrywide demo on Sunday demanding reopening transport services
44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft