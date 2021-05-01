3 Illegal hospital cum diagnostic and nursing home fined



A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) fines an illegal hospital cum diagnostic centre and nursing home TK 8.50 lakh in Kadamtali and Demra areas of the capital on charges of cheating the common people in the name of health services on Friday. photo: observer

RAB-10 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Enayet Kabir Shoaib said. A team of RAB-10 led by its Executive Magistrate Md Akhtaruzzaman conducted raids at three organizations at Kadamtali and Demra areas from 11:00am to 5:00pm on Thursday and fined TK 8.50 lakh, he added.

Friendship Specialized Hospital, Diagnostic Center Matuail, Demra, the Dhaka Islamia Hospital, Demra and Multi Care Nursing Home, Demra were fined for running the organizations illegally. -BSS







A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday fined an illegal hospital cum diagnostic centre and nursing home TK 8.50 lakh in Kadamtali and Demra areas of the capital on charges of cheating the common people in the name of health services.RAB-10 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Enayet Kabir Shoaib said. A team of RAB-10 led by its Executive Magistrate Md Akhtaruzzaman conducted raids at three organizations at Kadamtali and Demra areas from 11:00am to 5:00pm on Thursday and fined TK 8.50 lakh, he added.Friendship Specialized Hospital, Diagnostic Center Matuail, Demra, the Dhaka Islamia Hospital, Demra and Multi Care Nursing Home, Demra were fined for running the organizations illegally. -BSS