Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Historic May Day today

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Historic May Day today

Historic May Day today

Today we observe the historic May Day.
Since its inception in 1886, for the second consecutive year the world is compelled to mark the international event at a crucial and uncertain year. On May 1, 1886, 10 workers were killed when police opened fire on a demonstration in the US city of Chicago near Hay Market demanding an eight-hour working day instead of a 12-hour shift. On the height of agitation, the authorities had to accept the workers' demand and the eight-hour day has been introduced universally.

However, now that the entire world is gasping for breath under the physical and psychological stress imposed upon individuals, communities and nations - workers everywhere find themselves at a more difficult position more than ever - because of their extreme vulnerability to income erosion. As fate has in store for them, workers and labourers have no savings, live in unhealthy conditions and social distancing at times becomes a luxury for them unless they are helped out of their desperation.

It is right on this point where the government has to come forward with sustainable stimulus packages ensuring their subsistence and welfare. Now the choice is between life and livelihoods. It seems the latter has prevailed at least in case of our RMG workers. That said - let's hope it does not turn out to be too costly. Moreover, there are daily labourers, menial workers in the informal sector and many others who have lost income on account of the prolonged lockdown.

Even though workers make up the biggest segment of our RMG sector, yet the sector is struggling rights for all workers. The scenario is similar with our millions of expatriate workers abroad - braving overwhelming odds to reach foreign labour markets - only to find that they have been cheated out of a fair wage while facing e terrible human rights violations. However at the front, the Domestic Workers Protection Welfare Policy 2015 was supposed to end domestic violence against household help but sadly it only exists in papers.  The same is more or less representative of other sectors, both formal and informal.

In conclusion, until we learn to respect workers as human beings working in our factories and homes, there can be no meaningful change. Not to forget, we are a nation of laws and we have ratified conventions internationally, yet we remain unwilling to give workers the rights they lawfully deserve. And observing May Day carries little meaning unless we make workers' rights a priority in the national context.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Historic May Day today
Government decision to cut on luxury spending
Riverbanks: A lucrative source of solar energy
Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Pharmaceutical industry grows during pandemic
Covid-19 vaccine stock to run out soon
Is the ‘Lockdown’ serving its purpose?


Latest News
West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Young woman found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel amid lockdown
Government offices unlikely to open before Eid
Hanging body of young woman recovered from Cox’s Bazar hotel
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Historic May Day Saturday
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5
'Second wife' files rape case against Mamunul
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you
Raushon Ershad hospitalised
4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident
Countrywide demo on Sunday demanding reopening transport services
44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft